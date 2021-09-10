Celebrate fall fun at Farragut’s 2021 HarvestFest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Sunday October 3, between the hours of 3 and 7pm, Shop Farragut will assemble vendors from all across the Farragut Business Community. The Festival will feature 4 dozen retail and promotional booths including food and beverage vendors and 4 hours of “live” entertainment. Merchants will showcase their products and services in the Village Green Shopping Center, 11505 Kingston Pike, in Farragut for the first Farragut HarvestFest.

Participating businesses include a wide variety of retailers, foodies and personal services. Patrons can get food and drink from The Admiral Pub, Water Into Wine, The Farragut Table, Kiki’s Hawaiian Shave Ice, Mucho Gusto, Lulu’s Liquor Cakes, Cruisin Cuisine, and Toney’s.

This new outdoor event is FREE to the public. “The Festival is a new Fall tradition for our community that basically fills a calendar gap in Shop Farragut’s favorite annual activities,” states Farragut Business Alliance, Executive Director, Steve Krempasky. “This will be a celebration of Farragut community life here in East Tennessee.”