KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Explore East Tennessee with the “Hiking Hounds” at the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley (HSTV).

This program allows some of the pets at the HSTV to explore the great outdoors with patrons who desire to give some of these four-legged friends an outdoor respite away from the shelter.

Sign up to take a hound on a hike online and share some love with the animals at the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley.