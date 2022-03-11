KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many businesses in Knoxville are celebrating all things 3.14 by giving away deals all in the name of π on Monday, March 14, better known as “Pi Day.”

Pies:

Buttermilk sky Pie Shop – $3.14 off regular price 9” pies and mini 4” pies will be $3.14

Magpies Bakery – Pie bars for $3.14

Cook N Craft Academy – Apple hand pies for $3.14

Pizza:

Brenz Pizza Co. – Personal Pepperoni Pizza Pi(e) for $3.14

Dominos – $3.14 off any large pizza using coupon code PI.

Pizza Hoss – Will announce a special on Monday.