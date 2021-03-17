Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a splash of green at Next Level Brewing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day and of course there are lots of ways to celebrate; one way is to wear green, another option is to drink it.

One local bar has some unique beers on tap to celebrate — one is bright green, but the color maybe was due to the luck of the Irish.

“We never planned on having a green beer to be honest with you, but it all worked out with the tragically delicious — all the marshmallows and everything we put in the beer actually came out green.” Rick Cox – CEO & Co-owner Next Level Brewing

At Next Level Brewing, “tragically delicious” (the bright green beer) was inspired by a favorite breakfast cereal, and is just one example of how brewers got creative with their creations on both recipes and names.