Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a splash of green at Next Level Brewing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day and of course there are lots of ways to celebrate; one way is to wear green, another option is to drink it.
One local bar has some unique beers on tap to celebrate — one is bright green, but the color maybe was due to the luck of the Irish.
“We never planned on having a green beer to be honest with you, but it all worked out with the tragically delicious — all the marshmallows and everything we put in the beer actually came out green.”Rick Cox – CEO & Co-owner Next Level Brewing
At Next Level Brewing, “tragically delicious” (the bright green beer) was inspired by a favorite breakfast cereal, and is just one example of how brewers got creative with their creations on both recipes and names.
“The other special that we have tonight is the thicc mint which is loosely based on a popular girls club-type cookie. So, yeah essentially a chocolate mint cookie and it tastes exactly like it, it’s pretty amazing.”Rick Cox