KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Be immersed in songs and stories about love this Valentine’s Day.

On Sunday, Feb 13 the Central Collective will be holding a night full of love, loss, and everything in between. Personal Space is a way for local authors and poets to reveal their work through the sound of music.

The night will have live readings of fiction and poetry played alongside ambient music, brought to you by Travis Tench.

Topics of love, loss, heartache, and complexity of relationships will be read, while taking place in space.

Join in on this free event that will feature Knoxville’s most notable writers and musicians. Take a sneak peak into the show.

For more information on the event, visit the Central Collective’s website.