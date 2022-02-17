KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Get ready to have a doggone good time in Knoxville. Young-Williams Animal Center is hosting their 15th-annual Mardi Growl Pet Parade & Festival on March 5.

The parade will kick off at 11 a.m. walking through downtown Knoxville and will end with a festival at World’s Fair Park.

You and your pet can enjoy contests, food, live music, vendors, and plenty of games and activities.

Registration for your furry friend is $15 through Feb. 28 and will be $20 on the day of the parade.

For more information or to register your pet visit the Mardi Growl website.