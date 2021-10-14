KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The residents of Old Gray Cemetery will be brought to life this weekend during a new event. “Spirits of Old Gray” will introduce some of the people buried in Knoxville’s second-oldest cemetery.

Reenactors will give histories and cemetery historians will be on hand to do walking tours and answer questions. Arborist Jim Cortese will be available to answer questions and Robert McGinnis will talk about Old Gray and offer tips for finding graves in other cemeteries.

Old Gray Cemetery in Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE)

Old Gray Cemetery in Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE)

Old Gray Cemetery in Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE)

Food trucks as well as beer and wine vendors will be on hand. No reservations are needed to attend and the cost is $5 for ages 10 and up. The event will run from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17. Old Gray Cemetery is located at 543 N. Broadway in North Knoxville.