Central Cinema to reopen April Fools Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s not a joke — Central Cinema is reopening for larger viewings on April Fools Day.

In recognition of the ironic opening day, the first movie showing at Central Cinema for the reopening is “April Fool’s Day.”

Willian Mahaffey, programming director and co-owner of Central Cinema, said it’s the third time they’ve tried reopening since the pandemic.

“In June we reopened. We reopened for two weekends, and we did kind of well, but that’s when cases started going up in Knoxville again, unfortunately. So we changed to rentals only,” Mahaffey said.

Maheffey said they’ve always offered renting the theater, but the option became more popular while they weren’t showing films to more of the public.

They were limiting it to smaller groups.

“That’s a lot easier to control and safer. And you know, we still had a decent amount of business,” Maheffey said.

Mahaffey said fortunately, they didn’t have to let anyone go, because it was just him, his wife and the two other owners working when they were open for private showings.

Now, he’s ready to see more faces in the theater.

He said it’s the audience interaction that he misses the most.

“I miss seeing people come in and you know, discovering a movie for the first time, and then you know, talking in the lobby afterwards, or on our back deck and you know hanging out and having some beers and talking about what they’ve just seen,” Mahaffey said.

With more people getting vaccinated and fewer COVID-19 cases, Mahaffey said they can handle the third try.

He said they’ll open at 40% capacity, face masks required and have fewer showings so they have time to clean the theater before a new show.

“We’ll be open, mostly on weekends at first, maybe a few screenings during the week. We’re hoping to get back to like full operations that we were pre-pandemic pretty quickly,” Mahaffey said.

Movie-goers can look forward to some classics on opening weekend, such as “April Fool’s Day” and “Back to the Future”; and the newer Oscar-nominated film “Minari.”

With many movie theaters being closed for at least half of last year, people missed out on the theater experience for several of the nominated films.

Mahaffey said he’s already received requests to show a movie that debuted seven months ago digitally.

He said he’ll try to get some of those newer movies, because he knows many missed out on the surround sound and big screen, plus no distractions while watching the movie at home.

“There’s a few other films that were nominated that we’re considering bringing to the theater, even though they’ve been out for you know, months, but you know, they probably just got looked over cause so much stuff comes out on streaming that a lot of times you just don’t notice them,” Mahaffey said.

Mahaffey said Central Cinema is working to provide more big screen time for movie-goers.

They’ve been getting plans in place to open drive-in movies in the back parking lot, which could fit about 30-40 vehicles.

Mahaffey said those plans are ready yet, but should be in a few weeks.

“We are really excited we are finally reopening,” Mahaffey said.