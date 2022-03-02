KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s first full-service food truck park is once again open for business. The Central Filling Station in downtown Knoxville opened Wednesday evening for its first service of the year.

Located at 900 N. Central Street, patrons can enjoy a rotating cast of Knoxville’s best food trucks and drinks from the park’s permanent bar.

Open Wednesday through Sunday, the park also offers lunch options on the weekends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner hours are 5-9 p.m. on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The park also hosts live team trivia contests every Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m.

Central Filling Station partners with over 50 different food trucks, usually hosting 3-5 trucks at a time. Food and non-alcoholic drinks are available to be taken to-go. Pets are allowed but asked to be kept on leashes at all time.

To see the daily food truck offerings, drink selection and up-to-date hours, visit knoxfoodpark.com.