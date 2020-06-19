Central Filling Station reopens for the summer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Central Filling Station is now back in business.

The Knoxville food truck park is opening its gates for the first time in months on Thursday night. Guests were also greeted with multiple COVID-19 accomodations, including spaced out tables. Line spacing at trucks and bar, and increased cleaning protocols.

Food truck owners talked to us about why opening back up means so much to them.

“It’s something that brings us together. It’s something you can do with an intimate group of people,” Cameron Carrell from Your Sugar Therapy.

Central Filling Station is open nightly Thursday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m.