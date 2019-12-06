Centro Hispano de East Tennessee hosts community at its ‘Fiesta Navideña’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Centro Hispano de East Tennessee celebrated the season with the community by hosting a “Fiesta Navideña,” or Christmas Party at Omar’s Event Center.

The potluck dinner and dance featured meals brought by guests of the holiday party and all were welcome to eat, dance, enjoy games and “regalitos” or little gifts were given to children.

The Christmas party celebrated the community as a whole, and according to Centro Hispano’s executive director, Claudia Caballero, local Latinos are part of the community in every way.

“Th Latino community is embedded in everything in our area, in East Tennessee, and for us, it’s important to have one or two events a year where we can come together – and make community,” Caballero told WATE 6 On Your Side.

Centro Hispano is a job and education resource nonprofit center located here in Knoxville that seeks to connect the Latino community here in East Tennessee.

