KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The holiday season can be a difficult time for families who have lost loved ones. This is why federal, state and local public safety officials host “Tennessee Season to Remember” to honor and remember the victims and survivors of homicide.

In past events, Tennessee families have gathered to place ornaments on memorial wreaths in honor of their loved ones. The wreaths were then displayed in the Tennessee State Capitol for the holiday season. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will take place virtually and be live streamed from First Baptist Church in downtown Nashville at 6:30 p.m. (EST), on Thursday, December 2.

This year, the names of victims will be read aloud during the ceremony and the Tennessee State Capitol and Korean Veterans Bridge will be lit in purple to honor homicide victims and survivors.

First Lady Maria Lee hangs an ornament on a wreath at the 17th annual Season to Remember. (Photo via TN Board of Parole)

Mychal Austin, son of slain TDOC Administrator Debra Johnson, giving the keynote speech at the 2019 Season to Remember. (Photo via TN Board of Parole)

This year’s keynote speaker is Lisa Baker, whose husband Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker was murdered while on duty on May 30, 2018. Other speakers include former First Lady Andrea Conte, the founder of Tennessee Season to Remember and a pre-recorded message from Governor Bill Lee. Music will be provided by singer Jill Colucci, a multi-platinum award-winning songwriter.

Victim advocacy groups You Have the Power and Tennessee Voices for Victims, U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Tennessee and the Davidson County District Attorney General’s Office have also provided support to put on this year’s event.

The ceremony can be viewed live on First Baptist Church’s YouTube page. This is the second year the event has taken place virtually to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the event.