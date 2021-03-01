Chalk Your Walk is back

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The annual Chalk Walk is just over a month out, and once again it will be celebrated from the comfort of your own home.

For the second year, Dogwood Arts is asking people to create beautiful art on their sidewalks, driveways and community spaces instead of in Market Square because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The competition is open to individual artists and families in Knoxville and surrounding communities. This year, the first 500 people who register will get a free box of chalk.

To have your work in the running, register by Friday, April 2.

Then artists will have from April 3 through April 12 to finish their art and share it on social media.

The top designs in each age group will win cash prizes and free art supplies.