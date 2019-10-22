KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Did you know 7% of the working population has a disability?

Only a fraction of those are employed.

Events like this morning’s Champions of Disability employment breakfast are trying to change that.

Businesses that offer jobs to people from all walks of life came to encourage more companies to become inclusive.

Mitch Morgan, an executive with Fifth Third Bank, traveled from Cincinnati to share his company’s experience.

“You have to do your research and understand what is the business purpose of hiring people with a disability. Yes, it’s a great thing to do for the community, but first and foremost businesses needs to understand that there is value in being inclusive especially for people with disabilities.” Mitch Morgan – Fifth Third Bank

Carly Snidow, who has down syndrome, was recognized for her outstanding work at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for the past five years.