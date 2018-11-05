Chancellor tells Knox County law director settle pension lawsuit
A Knox County chancellor brought an end to an ongoing lawsuit against the Knox County pension board, ruling that the county's law director does not have the authority to drag out the legal matter.
Chancellor John Weaver officially granted the motion for County Law Director Bud Armstrong to drop the lawsuit over pension benefits. Armstrong field suit against the county pension board and a handful of sheriff's deputies over credit for unused vacation time.
Mayor Glenn Jacobs and County Commission agreed on a proposed settlement with the pension board and asked Armstrong to stop legal proceedings. The court found that Armstrong does not have the power to continue the legal matter against the wishes of the mayor and the commission.
Chancellor Weaver told the court Monday that the county and Mayor Jacobs are clients of the law director and because they have called on him to end the lawsuit, he must do so.
"We felt like the court's ruling was an important ruling because it basically says who is the client in Knox County," Chuck Burks, attorney representing the pension board, said. "We now know the county commission who is charged with being guardians over the citizens and the citizens interest is Knox County along with the mayor."
Attorneys are due back in court on November 28 to discuss the matter of legal fees. Mayor Jacobs has said the county was paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to continue the lawsuit.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
