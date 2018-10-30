Chancellor to rule on law director's authority in Knox County pension suit Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - There has been yet another delay in the pension case involving the Knox County pension board and the county's law director, with counsel on both sides arguing the extent of his authority.

"I think there needs to be a check on that power," Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said.

A hearing scheduled for Monday was supposed to weigh the merits of the lawsuit but instead centered around a debate on the law director's power.

Earlier this year, Law Director Bud Armstrong filed suit against the county's pension board and seven Knox County deputies over pension benefits.

"I think that gives the law director supreme power over every elected official in the county," Mayor Jacobs said. "Essentially what the law director is saying is if he has the power to initiate a lawsuit against a body like the pension board, he can basically make policy and he can sue anyone if he doesn't like a policy."

In court, counsel for Armstrong argued that he has the authority to challenge and even sue a county agency at his discretion, something that attorneys for the pension board said takes away power from the mayor and county commissioners.

"The commission, as a legislature is the safeguard or the guardian of the interest of the public and that's their role," Chuck Burks said. "Their role is being circumvented if the law director can override their opinions."

Last week, commissioners voted seven to one in favor of a proposed settlement to bring an end to the months-long suit, but Armstrong's attorneys said only he has the final say.

The matter boiled down to the county's charter, with counsel on both sides debating for three hours before Chancellor Weaver who is ultimately in charge of Knox county: the mayor and county commission, or the law director?

If the chancellor finds it is the law director, Mayor Jacobs said the decision will shape the future of Knox County government.

"If it does come to the point where we say the law director can do whatever he wants, that sets a precedent that I believe is very dangerous," Mayor Jacobs said.

Chancellor Weaver hopes to have a decision on this within the next week or so. If he rules the law director does have authority, then the case will move to trial on Nov. 12. If he decides against his authority, then the proposed settlement will take effect.