Change Center celebrates year in Knoxville, thanks community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Change Center began with a simple vision: to encourage hope and transformation among the city’s youth.

The leaders of the Change Center came together Thursday, Jan. 23, to say thank you to the community for embracing the nonprofit and its mission after a year of service.

Change Center Executive Director Nicole Chandler said it’s been an “amazing” and “exciting” year.

“We just want to say thank you and share that and share with our donors that their investment has made a difference,” Chandler said.