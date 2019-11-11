Change Center hosting ‘grown folks’ skate night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Change Center is inviting adults to relive their “glory days” at the skating rink this Friday.

The center is hosting Grown Folks Skate Night from 7-10 p.m. Nov. 15.

“Grown Folks Night is a chance for adults to experience the fun and magic of the Change Center,” Change Center Executive Director Nicole Chandler said. “So many of us grew up hanging out at a skating rink on the weekends and have some of our best memories from those days.”

Admission is $10 and DJ KSwift will provide music. The café, gift shop and arcades will also be open and available to the public.