Breaking News
Emergency crews respond to vehicle-vs-child incident near Halls Middle School
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Change Center hosting ‘grown folks’ skate night

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
changecenter_1545397317685.jpg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Change Center is inviting adults to relive their “glory days” at the skating rink this Friday.

The center is hosting Grown Folks Skate Night from 7-10 p.m. Nov. 15.

“Grown Folks Night is a chance for adults to experience the fun and magic of the Change Center,” Change Center Executive Director Nicole Chandler said. “So many of us grew up hanging out at a skating rink on the weekends and have some of our best memories from those days.”

Admission is $10 and DJ KSwift will provide music. The café, gift shop and arcades will also be open and available to the public.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter