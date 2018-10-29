Change Center officials hoping to open by Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The safe place for Knoxville kids is nearly ready to open its doors. Officials are hoping to have it open by Christmas.

The Change Center was announced as a community center three years ago, in part because of the Save Our Sons initiative. The center is set to offer free ice skating, sports and job training opportunities - resources the community hopes will help take at-risk youth off the streets.

A number of setbacks from earlier this year have prevented the Change Center from opening its doors to the community at its projected date of August, such as a bringing the old warehouse building up to code.

Officials are hopeful the center can be opened by December - perhaps as a Christmas present to the community.

"....I'm seeing the gifts, but I'm really in great anticipation of being able to open up the gift of the Change Center to our community," said Change Center co-chair Daryl Arnold.

The Change Center was funded in part by donations and in partnership with the City of Knoxville.