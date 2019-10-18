Breaking News
Cocke County sheriff arrests former jailer over ‘body-slamming’ during booking

Change Center wins Community Award

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Change Center honored for their commitment to make East Tennessee a better place.

The center, awarded the Annette Anderson Director’s Award Thursday night, during the East Tennessee Community Design Center’s Awards Gala.

This happening less than a year after the Change Center opened their doors as part of the Save Our Sons initiative.

It offers resources and activities for inner-city kids giving them a safe space in the community while helping them reach graduation and find jobs.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter