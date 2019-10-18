Change Center wins Community Award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Change Center honored for their commitment to make East Tennessee a better place.

The center, awarded the Annette Anderson Director’s Award Thursday night, during the East Tennessee Community Design Center’s Awards Gala.

This happening less than a year after the Change Center opened their doors as part of the Save Our Sons initiative.

It offers resources and activities for inner-city kids giving them a safe space in the community while helping them reach graduation and find jobs.