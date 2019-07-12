Characters in town for Fanboy Expo visit patients at East TN Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Patients at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital were happy to see – and dance with – some special visitors Friday.

Characters like Batman, Wonder Woman, Chewbacca , Rapunzel and others walked the halls of the hospital, saying hello, giving out goodies and even dancing with the young patients.

The characters are in town for the 2019 Fanboy Expo that’s happening this weekend.

The men and women behind the cosplay said they wanted to stop in and say hello – and put some smiles on a few little faces.

They definitely succeeded.