Breaking News
KPD: One or more suspects still at large after fatal South Knoxville shooting

Characters in town for Fanboy Expo visit patients at East TN Children’s Hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Patients at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital were happy to see – and dance with – some special visitors Friday.

Characters like Batman, Wonder Woman, Chewbacca , Rapunzel and others walked the halls of the hospital, saying hello, giving out goodies and even dancing with the young patients.

The characters are in town for the 2019 Fanboy Expo that’s happening this weekend.

The men and women behind the cosplay said they wanted to stop in and say hello – and put some smiles on a few little faces.

They definitely succeeded.

Chewbacca and a young patient dance “the floss” while Batman looks on Friday at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. (Photo: WATE)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter