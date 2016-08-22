Charges against Knox County school bus driver dropped after March crash

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Charges against a Knox County school bus driver who was arrested for DUI in March were dropped Monday.

Hollis Walker, 78, was originally charged with DUI after crashing a school bus. It was determined there wasn’t proof of a DUI. Toxicology reports showed Walker had suffered a medical condition before the crash.

“They didn’t have a case,” said his attorney, James Bell. “There was no forensics involved that supported any theory.”

Bell said Walker’s medical condition caused him to become unconscious.

There were 33 passengers on the bus, including students from Green Magnet School. Walker was transporting second grade students on a field trip when Walker appeared to have a problem. The mirror of the bus hit the entrance gate before crossing a small amount of grass.

Safety City personnel unloaded the bus and got the kids to a safe place, but before they could get back to help Walker, he had pulled away. Investigators say Walker claimed the bus’ front right tire came off the roadway. After not being able to return to the road, the bus hit a gate and then a fence. It eventually went into a ditch.

Investigators say the driver had 69 Klonpin pills in his possession. However, the prescription was not in his name.

No children were injured as they had already been loaded off the bus. According to a spokesperson for Knox County Schools, Walker has not asked to be reinstated as a driver.

“It don’t make any difference to me,” said Walker, when asked if he’d like to drive again. “I’m 78 years old so I can take it or leave it.”

District Attorney Charme Allen said even with the dismissal, there is still concern about Walker driving.

A court document says, “The State is still concerned about the Defendant’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle, particularly when that vehicle is a school bus. Because of the accident that occurred in Safety City that led to his arrest and other motor vehicle accidents and complaints documented in the Defendant’s personnel file, the State has asked the Department of Safety to reevaluated the status of Mr. Walker’s driving privileges.”