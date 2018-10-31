Charges pending after Greene County tractor-trailer crash Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

We are learning charges are pending after a tractor-trailer overturned in Greene County.

The tractor-trailer overturning Monday on State Route 34 Off of I-81.

A preliminary crash report says the tractor-trailer was traveling south on Highway 11E when it ran off the highway and on to the median.

The Tennessee highway patrol saying no one was hurt. No word yet on what charges officials are pursuing or why.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

