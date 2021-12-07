OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge Police say charges against two juveniles are forthcoming on Tuesday who allegedly made threats on social media that forced Oak Ridge High School into a lockdown on Monday.

The two admitted to officers they made the threat. Through its investigation, police said no weapon was ever involved and charges are expected to come soon.

Monday, students spent most of their day under a level three lockdown after police were investigating a reported social media threat. To ensure safety, according to a spokesperson with the school, there was an increased police presence at the school on Tuesday.

Due to the lockdown, no one was able to enter or exit the building and all doors were locked. During the day, the school continued its regular class schedule and the students left at a normal time.