Chase in Knox and Anderson counties with shots fired ends with man in custody

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A chase across two counties with shots allegedly fired ended Saturday morning with a man in custody, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies believe the chase started in the Karns area of Knox County and ended near the intersection of Lonesome Dove Road and Clinton Highway.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office got involved after a call around 11 a.m. about a man chasing another vehicle and shooting at it.

Once Anderson County deputies joined the chase, the driver crashed his car and fled on foot at Lonesome Dove Road and Clinton Highway. Deputies were able to apprehend him.

Deputies said they found a weapon at the scene. Charges are pending against the man, who has not been identified, possibly in both Knox and Anderson counties, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said

This is a developing story and it will be updated as we learn additional information.

LATEST STORIES: