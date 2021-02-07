Cheerleaders back on the sidelines after restrictions for sports are lifted

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At the beginning of February, Governor Bill Lee rolled back restrictions at school sporting events across Tennessee for K-12 athletics.

This means fans, bands, dance teams and cheerleaders are now able to be back at school sporting events.

Local cheer teams are now able to cheer at games this week because of those restrictions being lifted.

Sunday was one of Maddy Dishner’s first games back cheering for Central High School’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams.

“(I’m) super thankful we were able to cheer our football season and that we were able to cheer now,” she said.

Dishner is a senior at the school and has had a unique year as both a student and cheerleader.

“I feel for my girls, especially my seniors,” said Maddy’s cheer coach Jackie Raley. “Its been an unusual year.”

From cheering on their team to having to sit on the bench, athletic teams have had to adjust their guidelines to meet local and state COVID-19 regulations.

“Basketball season (we had) one game, getting ready for another one and it got called like that afternoon,” explained Maddy. “So, we’ve been out for a good month and that was crazy. Not use to having all that free time.”

Fans, bands, dance teams, and cheerleaders were restricted from going to school sporting events.

“It has been the most difficult just not knowing day-to-day what’s going on, whether we’re going to be cheering, if we can practice,” said Raley.

Gov. Lee recently rolled back those restrictions across Tennessee for K-12 athletics, but the TSSAA is keeping some protocols in place.

“We have 20 cheerleaders, so what we’ve decided to do is to break up into small groups,” explained Raley. “We’ve split the team of 20 into two different groups just cheering every other group.”

Now Maddy’s able to be back on the sidelines cheering on her favorite team.

“We’re glad to be back together practicing and working together,” she said.

Local school systems are also making some of their own restrictions when it comes to fan attendance.