Cherokee Caverns to celebrate grand reopening with 'Goonies' screenings

Cherokee Caverns will reopen Friday after extensive flood damage forced its closure in February.

Popular attraction Cherokee Caverns will celebrate their grand reopening Friday, May 31 with screenings of the classic movie 'The Goonies' throughout the weekend. Screenings will begin at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday with five more screenings scheduled for Saturday.

Screenings will be held at 11 a.m., 1:30, 4:00, 6:30 and 9:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1.

Flood damage stemming from heavy rains in February caused extensive damage to cath paths and electrical systems, according to a release from Cherokee Caverns.

Viewers will be able to tour the cave before and after each show.

The caverns are located at 8524 Oak Ridge Highway. Tickets can be purchased online at www.cherokeecaverns.com