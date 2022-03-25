KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cherokee National Forest planning fires for March 25 through March 30.

Firefighters with the Cherokee National Forest are expecting to complete prescribed burns pending good weather conditions.

According to the Forest Service these are the most likely areas to be burned:

Tellico Ranger District:

Blue Mountain (858 acres) — East of Citico Creek between Little Citico Creek and Bivens Branch.

Cowcamp units A, B, F, G, H (2,308 acres) — Area inside of the Double Camp Loop Road (FSR 2689).

Ocoee Ranger District:

Haskins Branch (215 acres) — Between FSR 1333 and Sylco Creek.

Starr Mountain (2983 acres) — Between FSR 220 and FSR 297.

Mary’s Branch (1,473 acres) — Between FSR 103, 23, Big Lost Creek.

Bear Pen Branch/Little Lost Creek (717 acres) — Between Little Lost Creek Road FSR 1006.

Little Lost Creek drainage and FSR 103/Piney Flatts (1,470) — Between Little Lost Creek and Big Lost Creek drainages.

The release also states, “Forest Service managers say that because of changing weather conditions, it is difficult to say exactly what days burns will be conducted. In many cases the decision to burn cannot be made until the day of the burn.”

For more information, contact the Tellico Ranger District at 423-397-8455 or visit: www.fs.usda.gov/cherokee.