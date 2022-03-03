KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Chicago man faces several federal drug and weapons charges after he was arrested in Knoxville Thursday.

Quentin Lewis, 31, of Chicago faces various federal offenses including possession with the intent to distribute narcotics, possession of firearms in the furtherance of drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of firearms.

According to a Feb. 27 criminal complaint, Lewis’s arrest followed investigative activity at two recent local gun shows. Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant executed at a Knoxville area apartment.

Officers seized 20 firearms including two rifles, a fully automatic Glock pistol and numerous high-capacity magazines. Investigators also seized 263 grams of heroin, 62 grams of cocaine, half a pound of methamphetamine and one pound of marijuana.

Over $32,000 in cash was also confiscated from the scene.

The arrest was a culmination of efforts by Knoxville Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.