Chicken Guy! restaurants coming to Nashville, East Tennessee

FILE – Guy Fieri attends a ceremony honoring him with a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Chicken Guy! restaurants are coming to Nashville, Knoxville, Gatlinburg and Johnson City.

FACE Hospitality, a subsidiary of FACE Amusement Group, announced Tuesday franchise agreement with chef, author and Emmy Award-winning television personality Guy Fieri and restaurateur, Robert Earl to open the restaurants across Tennessee.

The first stage will include the 2020 opening in Nashville off Second Avenue and Commerce Street, one block from Honky Tonk Row.

Details were not announced for the restaurants in Knoxville, Gatlinburg and Johnson City.

“We’re eager to partner with Guy Fieri, Robert Earl and their culinary team,” said Rosemary Rose, president of FACE Hospitality. “Nothing brings people together like great food and we look forward to adding their unique twists and bold tastes to our family.”

“I’ve shot (Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives) and eaten all over the state and I know how much the great people of Tennessee love their real deal chicken. So, to be able to partner with a great local team like FACE Hospitality is a perfect opportunity to bring Chicken Guy! to Nashville and beyond,” said Guy Fieri.

“Guy and I are looking forward to our partnership with FACE Hospitality,” Robert Earl said. “It has been our vision to expand our business by finding the best franchisees for Chicken Guy!, and we look forward to opening our first Chicken Guy! locations in the great state of Tennessee with FACE.”

Chicken Guy! offers guests one-of-a kind flavors to satisfy any appetite, including all-natural chicken tenders, skewers, sandwiches and salads that can be paired with more than 20 varieties of house-made sauces. Staple menu items include the Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ sandwich which features pepper jack, bourbon brown sugar BBQ sauce, special sauce, slaw, pickles and BBQ kettle chips. Flavortown frozen treats offer guests a delightful end to their meal, such as Triple Double Mint with hand-spun mint chocolate soft serve, crushed Oreo cookies, chocolate mints, chocolate syrup and fresh whipped cream.

About FACE Amusement Group

FACE Amusement Group owns and operates a growing collection of entertainment experiences with 21 locations in Tennessee, Florida, South Carolina and Missouri.

Specializing in good, clean, family fun, their unique portfolio includes Arcade City, Big Top Arcade, Rockin’ Raceway Arcade, 7D Dark Ride Adventure, LuLu’s Beach Arcade and Mountain of Youth Ropes Course, The Branson Sawmill and The Mirror Maize. With games of skill and rides that thrill, crazy mazes and racetrack blazes.

About Chicken Guy!

Chicken Guy opened its flagship location at Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort in 2018, followed by openings at Redskins Field, Levi’s Stadium and Aventura Mall.