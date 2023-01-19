KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Chief of Police Paul Noel will hold a news conference on January 19 to reflect on his first seven months on the job.

A spokesperson for KDP also shared that Noel will discuss the direction of the Knoxville Police Department heading into 2023.

Noel was officially sworn in as chief on June 13, 2022. He is the 27th Chief of the Knoxville Police Department. Before coming to Knoxville, Noel served as the Deputy Superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department.

During his first week, he introduced several changes including having all command staff wear uniforms daily, making the Internal Affairs Unit and the Accreditation Unit report directly to Assistant Chief Mark Fortner and applying to join ABLE (Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement) Project.

Noel also reorganized the department structure and leadership positions. This led to the creation of the Central District, increasing the number of police districts from two to three.

