Child, 12, among flu deaths reported at UT Medical Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Family of a child who passed away Tuesday at the University of Tennessee Medical Center confirmed to WATE 6 On Your Side that the 12-year-old died of the flu.

RELATED: UT Medical: 3 flu deaths this season

Paloma Olivia Harris, 12, died suddenly of the flu on Jan. 14 at UT Medical Center, according to her obituary.

The obituary also states Paloma was “a beautiful little girl with so much love to give. Paloma had such a bright future with endless opportunities. She will continue to stay with us all through memories of her sly smile, humor and dance moves.”

The obituary states the memorial service for Paloma will be held Friday, Jan. 17 at Rio Revolution on Lamar Alexander Parkway beginning at 6:30 p.m.

LATEST STORIES