KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department said a young boy who was found wandering alone in Knoxville has been reunited with his family.

Around 7:11 p.m, the police department shared that a passerby saw the child alone in the 2800 block of Gibbs Dr. in Knoxville.

Within 30 minutes an update was shared by KPD saying the child’s family had been found and the child had been reunited with them.

