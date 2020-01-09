Child found unresponsive in bathtub transported to hospital

Closings
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 1-year-old child was transported by Rural Metro Ambulance on Wednesday night after being found unresponsive in a bathtub.

Rural Metro responded to 12916 Boyd Station Road in West Knox County around 8:30 p.m. after a call for help.

Rural Metro spokesman Jeff Bagwell said CPR was performed on the child before being transported to a hospital.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said it escorted the ambulance to Tennova West where the child is now in stable condition.

This is a developing story and we will bring you the latest as it becomes available.

