Childhood friend pleads guilty in 2014 West Knox County shooting death

Posted: Nov 02, 2018 11:44 AM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Nearly four years after the shooting death of a former Hardin Valley Academy football player, a childhood friend has entered a plea agreement in exchange for no jail time.

Jack Bush pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide Friday in the death of Evan Hall in 2014.

Deputies said Bush came out of his home in West Knox County around 1 a.m. on December 13, 2014, and confronted Hall in the street. During the confrontation, they say Bush shot Hall. Hall was pronounced dead on the scene.

A trial in 2016 ended in a mistrial when the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

Bush also has the chance to apply for judicial diversion and possibly have the conviction wiped off his record.

 

 

 

