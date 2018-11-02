Childhood friend pleads guilty in 2014 West Knox County shooting death
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Nearly four years after the shooting death of a former Hardin Valley Academy football player, a childhood friend has entered a plea agreement in exchange for no jail time.
Jack Bush pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide Friday in the death of Evan Hall in 2014.
Previous story: 19-year-old charged in weekend West Knoxville shooting death
Deputies said Bush came out of his home in West Knox County around 1 a.m. on December 13, 2014, and confronted Hall in the street. During the confrontation, they say Bush shot Hall. Hall was pronounced dead on the scene.
A trial in 2016 ended in a mistrial when the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.
Bush also has the chance to apply for judicial diversion and possibly have the conviction wiped off his record.
