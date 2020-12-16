Children safe after dog alerts them to house fire in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A pit bull is being credited with getting children out of a house fire Wednesday morning.
Firefighters of the Blount County Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Old McGinley Drive where the dog had broken through a door to alert children of the fire believed to have started in the kitchen of the home, according to Captain Johnny Leatherwood.
The children were able to get out safely. Today is the first day Blount County Schools have gone virtual ahead of the winter holiday break.
Firefighters also had to avoid ammunition going off during the fire.
This is a developing story.
