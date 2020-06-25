Children’s Hospital Butterfly Run open to all as race goes virtual

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is hoping everyone will get in on the Butterfly Run this year.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the race is going virtual and participants can complete a 5K, 10K, or fun walk whatever route they find it safe and convenient to run. Even running on a treadmill is encouraged.

And it isn’t just for runners: Walkers, bikers and even pets are also invited to get in on the benefit race.

All proceeds go directly to support patients and families of Children’s Hospital. The event will take place Aug. 1 through Aug. 8. You can register now online.

Participants are encouraged to put on butterfly wings and use the hashtag #ButterflyRun on social media posts to spread the word and celebrate participation in the event. All racers receive a commemorative T-shirt.

LATEST STORIES