Children’s Hospital Butterfly Run raises $105K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Butterfly Run was a big success last week, despite having to go virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Butterfly Run is an annual race, to raise money to help the hospital purchase life-saving equipment to help them better care for East Tennessee kids.

This time around, the race was in a virtual format, race participants completing a 5K or 10K on their own time and in their own communities to maintain social distancing.

Runners raised more than $105K for the cause.

