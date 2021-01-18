Children’s Hospital to open outpatient center in Sevier County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is expanding its pediatric services into neighboring Sevier County, opening Sevier Outpatient Center on Monday, Feb. 1.

The center, at 502 Winfield Dunn Parkway in Sevierville, will offer pediatric rehabilitation services during the day and pediatric, after-hours urgent care services on nights and weekends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a grand opening event for the new location.

The urgent care center, a partnership with TeamHealth, will provide immediate medical attention to children when pediatricians’ offices are typically closed. Children, from birth to 21 years-of-age, will be treated for minor accidents or illnesses in a pediatric-centered, family-friendly environment. The clinical team will work together with the child’s primary doctor, providing a treatment summary to the patient’s pediatrician within 24 hours of their visit to the urgent care center.

The Sevier County location will also serve as an outpatient rehabilitation clinic for children requiring physical, occupational and speech therapies, as referred by the patient’s primary care physician.

Matthew Blair, M.D., medical director for urgent care at Sevier Outpatient Center, is a board-certified pediatrician with experience in outpatient pediatrics and newborns.

“Opening a third location is the result of the high demand we’ve continued to see at our two Knoxville locations,” explained Blair. “We are excited to bring our pediatric-focused approach to urgent care to the Sevier County community.”

Urgent care hours for the Sevierville location are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information visit www.childrenshospitalurgentcare.com.