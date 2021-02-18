Children’s Hospital to vaccinate Knox County teachers, staff beginning Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Children’s Hospital will begin vaccinating Knox County Schools teachers and employees beginning Monday, Feb. 22.

The issuance of vaccine to KCS teachers and staff coincides with the Tennessee Department of Health’s announcement of expanding availability to Tennesseans aged 65 and older and those in Phase 1b of the state COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.

Eligible school staff will receive a secure link to sign-up online for a vaccination time. Appointments will be scheduled Monday through Friday as vaccine is available.

“We are excited to welcome Knox County Schools staff to Children’s Hospital for COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. Joe Childs, chief medical officer at Children’s Hospital, said. “Vaccine is the best hope we all have of returning to a more normal, pre-pandemic lifestyle. Children’s Hospital staff is grateful to be a small part of the solution. We just ask for patience, as there are many more people eligible for vaccination than there is vaccine available.”

The hospital says administering the Pfizer vaccine will be an “ongoing process.” More appointments will open as Children’s Hospital receives additional vaccine allotments from Knox County Health Department and the state.

Those receiving the vaccine at Children’s Hospital will get a first dose, then schedule a second dose approximately three weeks later.

Employees should contact Knox County Schools’ Office of Public Affairs, at 865-594-1905.