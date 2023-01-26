KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Chilhowee Park will be the destination for chocolate connoisseurs or those looking to get a jump on gifts for Valentine’s Day as ChocolateFest returns to Knoxville this weekend.

ChocolateFest, Candy and Gifts will take place Saturday, January 28 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center in the Jacob Building. The event features chocolatiers, bakers, and caterers from across East Tennessee.

Vendors will offer chocolate, baked goods, candy, ice cream, salty snacks, and other items. ChocolateFest features live entertainment, a silent auction and an art competition featuring local designers.

General admission tickets cost $10 and VIP Tasting tickets cost $25. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Knoxville’s Ronald McDonald House. All proceeds from the silent auction and entry sales to the art competition will also be donated.

Parking is free. Children aged 12 & under are admitted free. For tickets and additional information, visit mychocolatefest.com.

Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center is located at 3301 East Magnolia Avenue.