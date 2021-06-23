Choice Health Network offering free HIV testing during Drag show at Hi-Wire Brewing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Choice Health Network is providing free HIV testing on Saturday, June 26, in honor of National HIV Testing Day on June 27.

Testing will take place during The Mother-Daughter Filthy Drag Comedy Show. This is a free show at Hi-Wire Brewing on Barber Street. In addition, a portion of the proceeds from beer sales will go to Positively Living & Choice Health Network.

“National HIV Testing Day not only heightens awareness of the need for testing and services across our region but also allows us to underscore the importance of what we do year-round in Tennessee,” said Steve Jenkins, CEO of Positively Living & Choice Health Network. “We provide affordable medical care for insured or uninsured patients, along with social services for people who need inclusive healthcare and who deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.”

Choice Health Network offers free HIV testing by appointment and operates a full-service medical clinic year-round. Their services include mental health care counseling and therapy; food and transportation aid; housing support; telehealth; a syringe service exchange; naloxone distribution; resources and referrals to recovery; and HIV prevention through Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) and Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP).

Choice Health Network is located at 1925 Ailor Ave. in Knoxville. For more information, visit https://choicehealthnetwork.org.