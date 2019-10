KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – B’s Bites is one of Knoxville’s newest food trucks, serving up love in every single bite! From smoked wings and macaroni and cheese, to BBQ tacos and Philly cheese egg rolls, B’s Bites is sure to have those taste buds longing for more.

To catch Boris Rogers and his new food truck, follow him on Facebook for all of the latest updates.