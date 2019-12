SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Wildflour Bakehouse is a family-owned and operated bakery in Sevier County. Inside you’ll find vintage-inspired sweet treats, run by a set of twin sisters, aspiring to bring love into the hearts of the community it serves.

The Bakehouse will host its Mingle with Kringle on Friday, December 13 at 7 p.m. Stop in to decorate delicious cookies, and take photos with Santa! Check the 2020 calendar for upcoming events and baking classes with the Wildflour Bakehouse.