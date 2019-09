Chris Blue and the Aaron Tracy Band are headlining this year’s United Way of Blount County Music Fest.

There will also be food from The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint.

Ticket purchases will help around 55,000 people in Blount County with health, education and self sufficiency.

The event is Friday, September 20 at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. General admission is $30 and VIP Meet and Greet tickets are $100. Kids 6 and under are free.

Click here for more information.