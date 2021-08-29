Christian Academy of Knoxville high school moves to temporary remote learning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Julya Johnson, Director of Marketing and Communications at the Christian Academy of Knoxville, sent an email to parents Sunday night informing them that CAK’s high school will be moving to remote learning starting Monday, Aug. 30.

The email said the move was “due to the rising rate of COVID-19 in CAK’s high school, and in an effort to keep our community safe and healthy.” It said students should expect to return to in-person class on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

CAK’s elementary and middle schools will remain in-person during this time, with all athletics, arts and events continuing as normal.

