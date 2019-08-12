Christian-Newsom murders: Eric Boyd trial enters second week

Knox County Medical Examiner Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan shows the trajectory of the bullets shot at Christopher Newsom during the trial of Eric Boyd in Knox County Criminal Court on Friday, August 9, 2019. (Brianna Paciorka / News Sentinel pool)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The trial of Eric Boyd for his alleged involvement in the brutal torture, rape and murder of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom a dozen years ago resumes Monday morning.

WATE 6 On Your Side will continue live-streaming the high profile trial of Boyd, the fifth person to be tried for the young couple’s murders in 2007.

State prosecutors are expected to rest their case this morning.

A Knox County Criminal Court jury of seven women and five men heard testimony last week from George Thomas, already in prison for his role in the murders, who implicated Boyd in the murder of Newsom. Thomas is seeking a reduced sentence in exchange for his testimony.

The jury also heard and saw the graphic details of the murders from Knox County chief medical examiner, Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan.

The mothers of both victims testified about the last times they heard from their children.

Eric Boyd enters the courtroom his trial for the 2007 murders of Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom in Knox County Criminal Court on Friday, August 9, 2019. (Brianna Paciorka / News Sentinel pool)

