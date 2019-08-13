Christian-Newsom murders: Jury continues deliberations in Eric Boyd trial Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knox County jury that heard a week of testimony is deciding guilt or innocence of Eric Boyd, charged in 36 counts of being involving the violent torture, rape and murder of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom.

The jury began deliberations on Monday afternoon after prosecutors and defense attorney Clinton Frazier made final arguments in the high-profile case.

Jurors are due back in court at 9 a.m. to resume trying to agree on verdicts on the three dozen charges involving the events of January 2007.

Boyd, serving a federal a prison sentence for helping the alleged ringleader of the crimes, Lamarcus Davidson, evade apprehension, is the fifth person to be tried for his alleged involvement in the brutal deaths of Christian and Newsom.

Boyd, serving a federal a prison sentence for helping the alleged ringleader of the crimes, Lamarcus Davidson, evade apprehension, is the fifth person to be tried for his alleged involvement in the brutal deaths of Christian and Newsom.

Knox County Assistant District Attorney Phil Morton gives the state’s closing argument during the trial of Eric Boyd in Knox County Criminal Court on Monday, August 12, 2019. (Brianna Paciorka / News Sentinel pool)

Eric Boyd, left, during his trial for the 2007 murders of Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom in Knox County Criminal Court on Monday, August 12, 2019. (Brianna Paciorka / News Sentinel pool)

Knox County Assistant District Attorney TaKisha Fitzgerald, left, gives the state’s rebuttal argument during the trial of Eric Boyd in Knox County Criminal Court on Monday, August 12, 2019. (Brianna Paciorka / News Sentinel pool)