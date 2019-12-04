Christmas celebration in Downtown Greeneville happening Friday

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A holiday “event for all ages” is happening Friday in Downtown Greeneville for the community tree lighting, music, hay rides, food, shopping and more – in celebration of the season.

It starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 near the county courthouse lawn, with the Tusculum View Chorus singing Christmas songs ahead of the tree lighting at 6 p.m.

Rounding out the remainder of the evening will be: Mosheim School; Hannah, Anna & Faith; Eastview School; Chuckey Doak Middle School; followed by Olivia Graham and Kallie Renner. Closing out the evening’s musical performances, at the courthouse, will be Madison Metcalf. The porch at First Presbyterian Church will host their Hand Bell Choir at 6:30 p.m. followed by The Incredible Hand Bell Choir at 7 p.m. Other holiday tunes can be heard as you wander downtown to enjoy the other festive activities.

More holiday fun can be had during the Christmas Celebration event, with downtown businesses hosting extended hours for the Holiday Shopping Stroll ; there will also be free hay and wagon rides, plus “magic reindeer food” making stations, fresh Greene County mistletoe, kettle corn, fudge, as well as food vendors.

To help commemorate the event, limited edition, hand-painted ornaments will also be on sale at local artists’ booths.

The Big Guy in the Red Suit is also supposed to appear at the event for photos.

