Christmas in July for the K9 unit at BCSO

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn (WATE) The Blount County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit receiving gifts of Kevlar vests for their brave four-legged officers.

BCSO’s 10 K9’s have received the donation of bullet and stab proof body armor from Vested Interest in K9’s Inc. The vests were sponsored by The Margaret Thiele Petti Foundation of Portland, Ore.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age.

Sheriff Berrong sharing his gratitude for the donation, ” Our K9 deputies are valued members of our team. The donation of this body armor by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., will go a long way in protecting our K9s, and give peace of mind to their handlers. We are very grateful and appreciative for this donation.”